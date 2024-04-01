3-1 - Rangers jump on Rays early and often for 9-3 win

The Texas Rangers scored nine runs while the Tampa Bay Rays scored three runs.

A few interesting things happened in tonight’s game according to my eyes. One, the Rangers stole a couple bases and were aggressive attempting to take extra bases on the basepaths.

The Rangers weren’t a very good baserunning team last season but with some newfound youth in the lineup to add a little pep to their step, perhaps they’ll be utilizing their speed to do more damage and well, if that happens, I will chuckle as I say good luck to the rest of the league.

In addition, tonight’s starting pitcher Dane Dunning was getting boatloads of swinging strikes on his way to seven strikeouts. A groundball pitcher who lives off his sinker, Dunning is not a whiffs guy, but when he’s getting them, he looks really good!

Dane Dunning has 7 swings-and-misses on his changeup, 2nd highest total in a single start for him in his career. — Jared Sandler (@JaredSandler) April 2, 2024

Dunning was tossing a one-hitter through six innings tonight before getting gassed and allowing a couple of homers in the seventh. He finished with a line of 6 1⁄ 3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 7 K and picked up his first win of the year.

Player of the Game: One of those aforementioned steals came via the definitely, extremely, incredibly fleet-footed Josh Jung, he of three career stolen bases in six career attempts. And hey, why not? He was doing everything else tonight.

After Texas’ cornerstone keystone combination led the game off with back-to-back walks, it looked like Tampa’s starter Ryan Pepiot would get out of the early jam before Jung came up and smacked an AJM-patented most momentum-shifting play in baseball with a two-out, three-run dong.

JUNG MAN ️



A 3-run homer puts the @Rangers on the board first! pic.twitter.com/yY1VuHzHet — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 1, 2024

He then plated the game’s fourth run with a single and then, after during that rare stolen base, produced the fifth run on an errant throw and he himself scored the sixth run later in the inning.

Overall, Jung went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, four RBI, and his second home run of the year. Unfortunately, he also left the game in the ninth after salty former Astros reliever Phil Maton hit a trio of Rangers.

Up Next: The Rangers will have two cracks at securing their second consecutive series win to open the season with the first chance coming with LHP Andrew Heaney set to make his 2024 debut opposite RHP Zach Eflin for Tampa Bay.

The Tuesday evening first pitch from Tropicana Field is scheduled for 5:50 pm CT and will be viewable on BS Southwest.