Jung leaves game after being hit in wrist

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung left Monday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays after getting hit on the wrist in the ninth inning by a Phil Maton pitch. Maton had put Evan Carter and Adolis Garcia on via the HBP immediately prior to hitting Jung. Ironically, Jung was ruled to have swung at the pitch that hit him, so he didn’t get awarded first base. He was replaced by Josh Smith.

This is worrisome news, as Jung has had issues staying healthy in his pro career, and missed most of spring training due to a calf strain. Jung was 3 for 4 on the day prior to his departure, including a three run home run that gave the Rangers the lead in the first inning.

Jung is, we would assume, getting x-rays. When there is more information available, we will provide an update. Hopefully it will be good news.