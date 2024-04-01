Thoughts on a 9-3 Rangers win

Rangers 9, Rays 3
- So, yeah, I wanted to focus on Dane Dunning’s strong start, his keeping the Rays off the board until he ran out of gas in the seventh. On David Robertson’s solid relief effort. On Adolis Garcia homering again. On Wyatt Langford’s exciting base running adventure.
- But instead the story of the day is about Josh Jung getting hurt, again. Just back in action after missing most of spring training with a calf strain, Jung was 3 for 4 with a first inning three run home run that gave the Rangers a lead they never surrendered. He came up in the ninth with the bases loaded and one out, with Texas up 8-3.
- Rays reliever Phil Maton was struggling with his control. After a Travis Jankowski leadoff double, Marcus Semien lined out, and Corey Seager was intentionally walked. Evan Carter was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and then Adolis Garcia was hit by a pitch to force in a run.
- Jung worked the count to 2-1, then started to swing at a curve ball. It didn’t curve enough, and Jung was struck on the wrist. He left the game for Josh Smith, who inherited a 2-2 count, since the umpire ruled Jung was swinging when he was hit. Smith drew a walk to force in a run and make it 9-3, but that seemed to hardly matter.
- When Jung left the field he looked like he knew it was bad. And after the game, it was announced his wrist was fractured. No immediate news on a timeline, but the guess would be 6 to 8 weeks.
- That sucks. And casts a shadow over an otherwise successful game.
- Dane Dunning’s final line is 3 runs in 6.1 IP, but he took a shutout into the 7th before giving up a homer, a walk and a homer with one out in the seventh. Another walk ended his night.
- It was a really good outing for Dunning, though. He generated 18 swings and misses. He was efficient. It is a really good sign for things to come.
- David Robertson got the Rangers to the ninth. Brock Burke got the final three outs, even though he faced one more batter than he should have because a Rene Pinto two out pop up that went about 45 feet was allowed to drop because of communication confusion in the infield.
- Offensively, the most exciting thing was Wyatt Langford, with one out in the fourth, deciding to run until someone tagged him. With the third baseman playing in the shortstop hole against Jared Walsh, Langford broke on the pitch. Walsh grounded to the third baseman, who had to take the out at first since he couldn’t get Langford at second. Langford kept running around second and headed to third, since there was no one there. And then, since no one was at home, he decided to try to score.
- Alas, it didn’t work out, and he was tagged out at home, but it was entertaining.
- Dane Dunning reached 92.2 mph with his sinker. David Robertson hit 96.0 mph with his sinker. Brock Burke touched 96.5 mph with his fastball.
- Adolis Garcia’s home run was 110.1 mph off the bat. Josh Jung’s home run was 102.3 mph, and he also had a 105.4 mph single. Jonah Heim had a ground out with a 109.8 mph exit velocity. Wyatt Langford had a 108.1 mph single. Corey Seager had a 107.7 mph ground out.
- It was a win, though a costly one. Let’s win the series for Josh tomorrow.
