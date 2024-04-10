Thoughts on a 4-3 Rangers loss

A’s 4, Rangers 3
- Ugh.
- The Rangers have a three game losing streak going. In 2023, Texas didn’t have their first three game losing streak until late April. That involved that three game sweep in Cincinnati, that got everyone agitated, then a loss at home to New York.
- Nathan Eovaldi had a solid outing, because he’s Nathan Eovaldi, and that’s what he does. He allowed only one hit until the fifth inning, when a K-single-single-K palindromic sequence was followed by him leaving the game in favor of David Robertson. He struck out eight batters and only walked one.
- Unfortunately, that one hit prior to the sixth allowed by Eovaldi was a home run by Shea Langeliers.
- David Robertson only allowed one hit in 1.1 IP. Unfortunately, that one hit was a home run by Shea Langeliers.
- Kirby Yates threw a 1-2-3 8th. Jose Leclerc allowed a hit and a walk in the ninth inning. Unfortunately, that one hit was a home run by Shea Langeliers. And the one walk was to the batter immediately prior to Langeliers.
- So yes, the A’s had five hits in the game, and three of them were Langeliers home runs. This is one of those things that, if you’re not a Ranger fan, you can point to as one of the things that makes baseball fun and cool and unique. If you are a Ranger fan, it is less fun and cool.
- Jose Leclerc has now allowed runs in four of his five outings on the season, and has gotten off to a worse start than he did in 2023, when he was a mess early on and lost the closer job early. Bruce Bochy is indicating for now that they are sticking with Leclerc as closer. One difference from last year is that he’s not suffering from missing velocity, as he did early in 2023. Another difference is that he was the team’s closer during their playoff run that ended in a title, and that likely gives one a little more wiggle room.
- The bats were largely unproductive on the day, which has been a trend in this three game losing streak. Texas scored five runs in less than an inning against Astros starter Blair Henley, who was making his first major league appearance. In the other 26+ innings, Texas has scored a total of four runs. That’s a problem.
- Two of the Rangers’ three runs came on home runs. Jonah Heim hit his first homer of the season off of Alex Wood in the second inning. Evan Carter hit his first home run of the season off of Mitch Spence in the seventh inning. The Carter home run looked like it would be a GWRBI (which isn’t a thing any more) until the unpleasantness in the ninth.
- The other run came when Josh Smith singled home Marcus Semien in the first inning. Semien and Smith each had two hits. Wyatt Langford had an infield single. Those hits, and the home runs, were it for the Rangers offense.
- Texas loaded the bases in the third inning on a Semien single, a Smith bunt single, and a Langford walk. Adolis Garcia followed that up with a comebacker that resulted in a 1-2-3 GIDP, Heim fanned, and that was that for the only real non-home-run scoring opportunity the Rangers had for the rest of the game.
- Save for the Carter bomb, the Rangers didn’t get a runner past first base the rest of the way, and Carter was their only baserunner over the final four innings.
- On the plus side, Texas is still in first place, tied with the Angels at 6-5. Things could be worse, I guess.
- Nathan Eovaldi topped out at 96.4 mph with his fastball. David Robertson’s sinker reached 96.3 mph. Kirby Yates reached 93.8 mph with his fastball. Jose Leclerc touched 95.6 mph with his fastball.
- Jonah Heim’s home run was 105.7 mph off the bat. Evan Carter’s home run was 102.6 mph. Josh Smith had a 103.9 mph single. Adolis Garcia had a 102.5 mph lineout and a 100.4 mph GIDP.
- Nothing to do but shrug it off and try again on Wednesday.
