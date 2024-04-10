Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson thinks it’s too early to be hitting the panic button and trying to overhaul the bullpen.

Still, Jose Leclerc has not been good and has given up 7 runs in five innings of work.

Bruce Bochy says Leclerc is healthy he’s just not ““locked in.”

All of Oakland’s runs last night came off the bat of Keller native Shea Langeliers, who homered off of three Ranger pitchers so Jose Leclerc didn’t have to feel lonely.

All of the injuries in the Ranger infield have made room for Davis Wendzel, who made his debut last night and got to see what Ranger futility is all about.

Nathaniel Lowe took live batting practice Tuesday and will soon start and extended rehab assignment.