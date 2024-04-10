Yoan Moncada out 3-6 months

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada will miss the next 3-6 months due to a left adductor strain, the team announced this afternoon. Moncada suffered the injury running to first base during last night’s game.

The White Sox were 61-101 last year, were expected to be worse in 2024, and are off to a 2-9 start to the season, so to the extent this impacts the playoff hunt at all, it is because Moncada would not be available for a contender in need of a third baseman to trade for at the deadline. That being said, since putting up a 4.0 bWAR season in 2021, Moncada has put up just 1.9 bWAR in 207 games with a .236/.292/.387 slash line, which would seem to have a negative impact on his value. Still, the 28 year old was off to a good start to this season, putting up a 774 OPS to start the year, and a solid first few months could have made him a target for a buyer in July.

Moncada is in the final year of a 5 year, $70 million deal signed after the 2019 season. Chicago has a $25 million team option on Moncada for 2025, with a $5 million buyout. They will presumably decline the option, which would make Moncada a free agent after the season.