Texas Rangers lineup for April 10, 2024

Texxas Rangers lineup for April 10, 2024 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Cody Bradford for the Rangers and Ross Stripling for the A’s.
Texas looks to break a three game losing streak tonight, and have an interesting lineup. Wyatt Langford gets the day off against a righty, Josh Smith is hitting fifth, and Travis Jankowski is the DH.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Carter — LF
Garcia — RF
Smith — 3B
Heim — C
Walsh — 1B
Jankowski — DH
Taveras — CF
7:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -185 favorites.
