Texas Rangers lineup for April 10, 2024

Texxas Rangers lineup for April 10, 2024 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Cody Bradford for the Rangers and Ross Stripling for the A’s.

Texas looks to break a three game losing streak tonight, and have an interesting lineup. Wyatt Langford gets the day off against a righty, Josh Smith is hitting fifth, and Travis Jankowski is the DH.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Carter — LF

Garcia — RF

Smith — 3B

Heim — C

Walsh — 1B

Jankowski — DH

Taveras — CF

7:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -185 favorites.