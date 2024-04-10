7-5 - Bradford bullies A’s as Rangers snap skid with 6-2 win

The Texas Rangers scored six runs while the Oakland Athletics scored two runs.

Yeah, sure, it’s the A’s but before this outing it was the ALCS-defeated Astros and before that it was a Cubs team that was third in the National League in runs scored in 2023. In total, in three starts to begin the season, Cody Bradford is sporting a 1.40 ERA after another sterling effort tonight to break the Rangers out of a three-game losing funk.

Backed by a lineup that figured they might as well score some runs despite facing the league’s worst-by-design team, Bradford collected his third win of the year and has allowed just three earned runs in his first 19 1⁄ 3 innings this season.

It’s a remarkable beginning to the 2024 campaign for Bradford who spent the entire winter as a guy that no one wanted in the rotation because that would mean that Jordan Montgomery wouldn’t be back for another crack at adding to his lore as a Rangers champion.

Instead, Bradford’s been playing the part of Montgomery perfectly thus far and will likely give the Rangers a lot to chew on once Michael Lorenzen is ready to join the team.

Tonight’s victory gives the Rangers an opportunity to take the series in tomorrow’s finale and continue their undefeated series streak to start the season.

Player of the Game: The Rangers had four hitters who had at least two hits tonight — including Adolis Garcia, who reached all four times — but it’s definitely Bradford who gets this nod as the homegrown lefty finished with a line of: 6 2⁄ 3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K.

Plus, he made PitchingNinja so that’s how you know he’s made it.

Cody Bradford, Nasty 84mph Slider.



7th K pic.twitter.com/pRmgglaFmz — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 11, 2024

Up Next: The Rangers and A’s finish this series with a matinee rubber match featuring RHP Jon Gray looking to get on Cody’s level for Texas opposite LHP JP Sears for Oakland.

The Thursday afternoon first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 1:35 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.