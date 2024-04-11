Thoughts on a 6-2 Rangers win

Rangers 6, A’s 2
- And the losing streak is broken. Good bye, losing streak.
- Instrumental in breaking the three game losing streak was Cody Bradford, Surprising Hero of the first two weeks of the season.
- Bradford gave the Rangers 6.2 innings of work, allowing one unearned run, when Josh Smith botched a potential inning-ending double play. Seven Ks, one walk, just five hits allowed.
- The Rangers have won all three of Bradford’s starts this season. Bradford has allowed just four runs, total in those three starts, striking out 17 and walking just two in 19.1 innings so far this season. Bradford is currently sporting a 1.40 ERA, a 2.43 FIP, and a 2.42 xERA.
- Bradford’s success presents the Rangers with a bit of a dilemma, though of the good kind. Michael Lorenzen is supposed to be joining the rotation in the next several days, and the assumption has been that Bradford would be the odd man out. Bruce Bochy talked this spring about preferring Bradford in a multi-inning relief role, rather than in the rotation, and the rest of the rotation consists of veterans and Dane Dunning, who may or may not be considered a veteran, depending on your definition.
- But at this point, can you really bump Bradford from the rotation, given the success he has had thusfar? Maybe you say, its just three starts, small sample size, no need to change plans, put him in the bullpen and go from there.
- The flip side is, the Rangers have been trying to develop a starting pitcher for...well, since the beginning of time, it seems like. Maybe you count Dunning as homegrown, maybe you don’t, he was acquired in exchange for Lance Lynn and has been in the majors from the time he joined the Rangers. But if Bradford is looking like he maybe can be a solid starting pitcher, don’t you have to ride with him until, I don’t know, at least until his ERA gets above 2?
- Anyway, Cody Bradford pitched really well again for Texas, in what has been a very memorable series for Baylor products thusfar.
- Yerry Rodriguez came in in relief of Bradford and got the final out of the seventh before being asked to handle the eighth. Rodriguez faced five batters in the eighth, allowed a lead off homer, and ended up having to be bailed out by David Robertson with two outs and two on. The EVs against Yerry that inning were 104.7, 103.4, 93.4, 103.9, and 105.5. That’s bad.
- Jacob Latz threw a scoreless ninth, striking out a batter and allowing just a softly hit single. He’s yet to allow a run this season, whereas Yerry has allowed four runs, including three bombs.
- Texas scored three in the first and three in the fourth and then put it in cruise control. Every starter got on base at least once, and every starter got a hit except for Corey Seager and Jared Walsh. Adolis Garcia had a big 3 for 3 game with a pair of doubles and a walk, so good job, Adoli!
- I don’t get the Travis Jankowski at DH thing, either. I assume that it was with an eye towards Wyatt Langford possibly pinch hitting for him late in the game against a lefty and staying in at DH, but still, that was weird.
- Cody Bradford topped out at 92.7 mph on his fastball. Yerry Rodriguez reached 97.5 mph on his fastball. David Robertson touched 94.3 mph with his cutter. Jacob Latz hit 94.6 mph with his fastball.
- Adolis Garcia had doubles at 108.8 mph and 107.2 mph. Josh Smith had a 103.5 mph single and a 101.6 mph ground out. Jared Walsh had a fly out at 101.6 mph. Marcus Semien had a 100.8 mph double.
- Texas is in sole possession of first place in the A.L. West. That’s a good thing.
