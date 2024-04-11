Minor league update for 4/10/24

Grapevine’s own Paul Bonzagni started for Down East, walking three and allowing three runs. Justin Sanchez struck out four and walked three in three innings, allowing three runs.

Echedry Vargas was 1 for 2 with a double, and left the game after being hit on the hand by a pitch. Chandler Pollard, who came in to the game to replace Vargas, had a hit. Jesus Lopez was 2 for 4 with a double. Tommy Specht was 1 for 3 with a double and a walk. Gleider Figuereo was 1 for 2 with three walks.

Down East box score

Hickory won 1-0 in ten innings, and has now scored three runs so far this season. Luis Ramirez threw 4.2 shutout innings, striking out two and walking one. Josh Gessner struck out one and walked one in 1.1 scoreless. Skylar Hales struck out three and walked one in 2.2 scoreless.

Yeison Morrobel doubled. Anthony Gutierrez and Quincy Scott had a hit apiece.

Hickory box score

Ricky DeVito struck out two and walked two in a scoreless inning for Frisco. Abi Ortiz had a double and two walks. Aaron Zavala had a walk. Maximo Acosta was 1 for 3 with two walks.

Frisco box score

In Game One for Round Rock, Michael Lorenzen, making his final start before his expected activation from the injured list, threw 89 pitches in 4.2 innings, allowing four runs, striking out six and walking five.

Sam Huff was 2 for 2 with a double, a homer and a walk. Dustin Harris was 3 for 5 with a pair of stolen bases.

In Game Two for Round Rock, Jonathan Hernandez struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Round Rock Game One box score

Round Rock Game Two box score