Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Cody Bradford has been the Rangers second best starting pitcher over his first three starts, and is making a case to stay in the rotation.

Michael Lorenzen will likely be joining the rotation by next week, though no immediate decisions will be made about who will be moving to the bullpen.

If Bradford stays in the rotation after Lorenzen’s return, I guess we can expect to have this conversation a few more times when Max Scherzer, Tyler Mahle, and Jacob deGrom are each ready.

Max Scherzer is reporting a quicker recovery from back surgery than was originally expected, as well, and may return as soon as May.

Josh Smith had some big shoes to fill when Josh Jung went to the IL with a broken wrist, but he’s acquitted himself well with the opportunity he’s been given.

Evan Grant’s mailbag column touched on Jose LeClerc, Jared Walsh’s role once Nathaniel Lowe returns, and how being a beat writer has changed since Evan started in 1992.

Cody Bradford, the hometown kid making good, is learning how to appreciate standing ovations.