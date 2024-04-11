Texas Rangers lineup for April 11, 2024 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and J.P. Sears for the A’s.

Hey hey, we have a day game in the middle of the week between the Rangers and the A’s. It feels like midweek day games between the Rangers and A’s should always have Colby Lewis facing off against Trevor Cahill.

The Rangers are going with a very righty-heavy lineup against the lefty Sears that includes Jonah Heim at DH and Jared Walsh and Evan Carter on the bench. The only lefty in the lineup is the indefatigable Corey Seager.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Langford — LF

Garcia — RF

Heim — DH

Duran — 1B

Wendzel — 3B

Knizner — C

Taveras — CF

1:35 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -185 favorites.