7-6 - Rangers collect a single hit against A’s, lose series

The Texas Rangers had one hit while the Oakland Athletics scored one run.

Well, that’s pretty embarrassing.

Player of the Game: I mean, Jon Gray allowed a solo home run and struck out nine in his five innings and would have been an easy winner most days but today was the day that the lineup decided to get practically no-hit by the 2024 Oakland Athletics.

Up Next: The Rangers head out for Houston to take on the Astros once again as the two rivals try to get a foothold in the Silver Boot series.

RHP Dane Dunning will make the start in the opener for Texas against J.P. France for Houston making it three times in 14 games this season that the Rangers have faced a guy named JP. Hopefully they’ll have more hits in that one than they did today.

The Friday night first pitch from Minute Maid Park is scheduled for 7:10 pm CT and you can check it out via BS Southwest.