Thoughts on a 1-0 Rangers loss

A’s 1, Rangers 0
- Not much to say here, is there?
- That infield fly non-call was annoying, but it’s hard to argue that was a big factor in the loss when the Rangers couldn’t get hits or do anything productive offensively anyway.
- So yeah, the offense was ass. I’m not feeling dwelling on it this very moment. I mean, it’s been a problem for much of the last week or so, and maybe we will have to talk about it soon, but not now. Bleah.
- Jon Gray, who was not good in his first two starts of the season, was good on Thursday. Nine strikeouts good on the day, in five innings, and yes, we’d like to go deeper into the game than five innings, and more efficient than 91 pitches in five innings, but hey, we will take what we can get, right? Especially when it involves starting pitchers just allowing one run.
- So, yes, Jon Gray trending upwards, for the moment.
- Jacob Latz and Jose Urena each had two shutout innings, which would have been more meaningful and useful if the Rangers had not been shut out.
- The performance by Latz was particularly noteworthy, as Latz retired all six batters he faced, the final four on strikes. Latz has still not allowed a run this season.
- Again, something that we could have all appreciated more had the Rangers scored a run.
- Jon Gray hit 95.5 mph with his fastball. Jacob Latz touched 94.1 mph. Jose Urena reached 95.8 mph with his sinker.
- Adolis Garcia had a 108.1 mph single. Jonah Heim had a 104.8 mph ground out.
- Let’s move on.
Loading comments...