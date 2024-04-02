Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning (to everyone except Phil Maton).

Kennedi Landry writes that Dane Dunning starred for the Texas Rangers in their series-opening win in St. Pete.

Evan Grant observed the win where everything was going great until Josh Jung’s season had months carved out of it.

Landry notes that 2023 Astros reliever Maton plunked three Rangers in the ninth inning with the last fracturing Jung’s wrist.

Grant writes that it’s the latest in a string of tough breaks for Jung who is now on his third broken bone amid other injuries during his brief career.

Jeff Wilson writes that Jung is out indefinitely with the injury likely costing the All-Star third baseman at least two months.

In better injury news, Grant writes that Max Scherzer is ramping up to throwing to hitters on his quest to avoid the 60-day IL.

Matt Fisher previews the series in Tampa Bay where the Rangers began their magical postseason run just six months ago.

Grant writes that a trip to the Trop is a time for Nathaniel Lowe to have a family reunion with his brother and mom.

Bradford Doolittle puts the Rangers in the ready to “win-now” category of World Series contenders which makes sense because the Rangers won the World Series.

Grant notes that, believe it or not, the Rangers are a professional baseball franchise so they are among the teams scouting Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki.

And, there are a few Power Rankings of the first week out and they are, like most Power Rankings ever, not worth your time but The Athletic’s was especially funny to me. Instead of rewarding it with a link, here’s a screenshot for us to disseminate:

I don’t know what the criteria for this particular Power Ranking is, though you might expect it to be current power level of the teams as the name would suggest, but maybe it’s based on author’s preferred team mascot or maybe reverse alphabetical order as the team that was ranked 9th heading into the season and went 3-1 is now less gifted by way of power than the team that went 2-3 and started the season ranked 11th.

Anyway, maybe I’ll do a Power Rankings power ranking again someday.

Have a nice day!