The Josh Jung situation

When Josh Jung was walking off the field after being hit by a Phil Maton pitch Monday night, I feared the worse. Jung certainly reacted, looked, like somebody who knew that this was not a “rub some dirt on it and be day to day” situation. He looked like somebody who knew who was headed to the injured list.

Sure enough, Bruce Bochy said after the game that Jung fractured his wrist. He is no doubt on his way back to the Metroplex to be examined by Dr. Meister, and to figure out the path forward, whether surgery is necessary. And someone is heading from Round Rock to Tampa to take Jung’s place on the active roster.

Jung had gotten off to a very hot start, despite missing most of spring training due to a calf strain. He went deep in the first inning of Monday’s game for his second home run of the season, and his slash line currently stands at .412/.474/.941. That slash line will remain static for a while — I would guess six to eight weeks. And once Jung returns, we shall have to see how well he initially performs, as wrist injuries can have lingering effects that, in particular, can sap power.

The Rangers will now be using backups at both corner infield positions, as Nathaniel Lowe is on the shelf with an oblique injury and isn’t expected back for at least a couple of weeks. If there’s a silver lining to this, it is the fact that the Rangers have depth that leaves them well positioned to weather an injury such as this. Ezequiel Duran, who has been platooning with Jared Walsh at first base in Lowe’s absence, will presumably get the bulk of the starts at third base, with Josh Smith getting some starts there as well. My guess is that Justin Foscue will be called up to take Jung’s spot on the active roster, and will take over Duran’s role as the short side of the first base platoon for the time being, though it is possible that Texas opts to play Walsh every day, in which case Jonathan Ornelas would seem more likely to get the nod as a speed-and-defense guy off the bench.

UPDATE — Jeff Passan on Twitter says that Justin Foscue is being called up.

The Rangers lineup is also deep enough that the offense shouldn’t be derailed by Jung’s absence. This is a potent offensive team that is solid from 1 to 9, and should continue to score runs. One need just look to last April, when the Rangers lost Corey Seager a week and a half into the season — the offense didn’t miss a beat and kept on rolling while Duran and Smith filled in.

I have argued that Ezequiel Duran has more value as a trade chip than as a member of the Rangers’ active roster — particularly with Wyatt Langford now on the team, which eliminated the possibility of Duran being the kinda-regular DH this year. The flip side of that argument is that the left side of the Rangers infield features players who have regularly dealt with injuries, which means that you probably want a higher quality backup infielder than you might otherwise. Texas isn’t looking for an Andres Blanco as UIF1 in 2024.

Jung has been labeled as “injury-prone,” having missed significant time to injury in 2021, 2022 and 2023. He now has had two injuries that have cost him time this year, and it is only April 2. One can argue that this is just bad luck, that broken bones, such as sidelined him last summer and now this spring, are not the sort of thing that should be held against Jung. On the other hand, one of the leading indicators as to whether a player is going to miss time due to injury in the future is whether he’s missed time in the past. At this point, it isn’t unreasonable to have concerns about Jung’s ability to stay on the field in the future.

Which is not to say that the Rangers need to try to trade Jung as soon as he is healthy, or should be shopping for replacement third basemen. But it is a consideration from a roster-building standpoint, and something the front office will have to take into account in its decision making going forward. There’s been talk about the Rangers trying to lock up some of their good young players to long-term deals, and Jung’s name is one that gets thrown in there.

I’d be very hesitant, though, about doing that sort of long-term deal with Jung. He’s 26, with four years of team control remaining after this year, which means he’ll be 30 before he’d be eligible for free agency. The combination of him being older than guys like Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford — other Rangers discussed in the “lock them up long term” context — and having such an extensive injury history would make me leery about doing that sort of 8 or 10 year deal.

I would not be hesitant, though, to pencil Jung in at third base for the next half-decade for the Rangers. He’s a quality player at a position that can be difficult to fill, and profiles as a first division starter for the next several years. How good he is going be, how much he’ll end up contributing, really comes down to whether he can stay on the field day in and day out.