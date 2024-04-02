Justin Foscue being promoted, per report

The Texas Rangers are promoting infielder Justin Foscue from AAA Round Rock to replace injured third baseman Josh Jung, according to Jeff Passan on Twitter.

Once it was announced last night that Jung had a fractured wrist, Foscue seemed like the most likely option to replace him on the active roster. Ezequiel Duran, who has been platooning at first base with Jared Walsh, will likely move into the regular third base role. Foscue, a righthanded hitter, would seem likely to replace Duran as Walsh’s platoon partner at first base until Nathaniel Lowe returns from the injured list.

Foscue was selected 14th overall out of Mississippi State in the 2020 MLB Draft. He is one of the Rangers’ collection of quality bats whose defensive home is in question — he was drafted as a second baseman, and has primarily played second base in the minors, but has also spent time at third base and first base. Foscue has good bat-to-ball skills and is a disciplined hitter — he drew 85 walks against 70 Ks for Round Rock in 2023. Aside from what position he will end up at defensively, the big question with Foscue is to what extent he can tap into his power while maintaining his excellent plate discipline.