Bonus pools for the 2024 MLB Draft announced

The slot bonus figures and bonus pools for the 2024 MLB Draft have been announced, and Baseball America has the breakdown.

The Texas Rangers’ bonus pool is $6,997,900 — the third smallest pool among MLB teams. This is due, of course, to the fact that the Rangers have the last pick in the first round by virtue of winning the World Series. Texas has their second and third round picks for the first time since 2021, so that’s fun.

The only teams with smaller draft pools than the Rangers are the Los Angeles Dodgers, at $6,114,700, and the Houston Astros, at $5,914,700. The pools for the Dodgers and Astros are lower than the Rangers’ pool because the Astros and Dodgers lost their second round picks (and the Dodgers lost their fifth round pick) for signing Josh Hader and Shohei Ohtani, respectively.

The Cleveland Guardians have the largest bonus pool, at $18,334,000, followed by the Colorado Rockies at $17,243,400.

Fun fact — the Rangers’ 2024 bonus pool is more than $1 million less than the bonus that Rangers’ 2023 first round pick Wyatt Langford received. Langford received $8,000,000 for his bonus.