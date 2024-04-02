Texas Rangers lineup for April 2, 2024 against the Tampa Bay Rays: starting pitchers are Andrew Heaney for the Rangers and Zach Eflin for the Rays.

The Jungless Texas Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of their first road series of 2024. Josh Smith is handling third base, and Adolis Garcia is back in the outfield after DHing the last couple of days.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Carter — LF

Garcia — RF

Langford — DH

Walsh — 1B

Heim — C

Smith — 3B

Taveras — CF

5:50 p.m. Central start time. Rays are -160 favorites.