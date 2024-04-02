3-2 - Rangers miss their corner infielders, lose 5-2 to Rays

The Texas Rangers scored two runs but the Tampa Bay Rays scored five runs.

This game was kind of cursed and the vibes were bad. The Rays scored their first run after a HBP and a stolen base where the runner was probably out for coming off the bag but Texas’ challenge wasn’t overtured literally because the ump’s ass was parked directly in front of the definitive look.

The Rays then scored their next four runs a couple of innings after two quick outs and a popup that Jared Walsh couldn’t distinguish from the Tropicana roof turned into an error, single, single, home run.

Meanwhile the bats looked like Josh Jung had been carrying them through the season’s first week and he’s now in Arizona getting a plate and some screws installed in his wrist.

Later, down 5-0, the Rangers’ best rally was not allowed to blossom as a Wyatt Langford infield hit was called an out and Texas couldn’t challenge because of the aforementioned ass view challenge lost them the right to further challenges.

All in all, it seemed like a baseball game only Tropicana Field could love.

Player of the Game: Andrew Heaney deserved a better fate than a loss as he pitched well in what was kind of a classic Heaney performance where he struck out a lot of guys and made the team panic about when to take him out as soon as he got to around 75 pitches. The only thing missing were some walks and a few dingers.

Overall Heaney finished with a line of 4 2⁄ 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K in 90 pitches.

Up Next: The Rangers close things out in Tampa seeking a series win with RHP Nathan Eovaldi set to make the start for Texas against RHP Aaron Civale for the Rays.

Wednesday afternoon’s first pitch from Tropicana Field is scheduled for 12:10 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.