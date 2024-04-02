Thoughts on a 5-2 Rangers loss

Rays 5, Rangers 2
- One of the more forgettable games we will see the Rangers play this year.
- It’s an hour or maybe two, but probably less than two, after the game and I don’t know that I really remember anything about it. It’s all lost in time, like tears in rain.
- One of the basic truths of a 162 game season is that there will be some exciting games, some thrilling games, some ugly games, some clunkers. And then there will be a number of games that just sort of blend in with the background. This was a gray 2019 Toyota Camry of a game.
- This was a very Andrew Heaney start. He got a bunch of swings and misses with a 90 mph fastball, and left with two outs in the fifth with runners on base.
- The fifth was the inning that mattered. Heaney struck out the first two batters he faced, then got Yandy Diaz to pop up. Jared Walsh went running back for it, Adolis Garcia came in and towards the line, Walsh tried to catch it, and instead dropped it. At least that’s what I think happened, but I can’t say for sure, since, you know, I’ve blanked on this game.
- There was talk that while Walsh got dinged with the error, Garcia was really at fault because he should have taken charge and made the play. Garcia was, though, I believe, over towards right-center against Diaz, meaning he had a lot of ground to cover to get there. And regardless, it was a play that should have been made, by someone.
- Texas was already down 1-0 before that and the offense wasn’t giving you the vibe that they were going to score a lot of runs. After Heaney gave up a single to put runners on the corners, Yerry Rodriguez came into the game.
- Yerry allowed a single to make it 2-0, then a home run off the foul pole to make it 5-0. At that point I started watching Physical 100 Season 2.
- Apparently Yerry got out of the inning and pitched a shutout inning after that, and Jacob Latz then contributed two shutout innings. Thus most of the bullpen got rest today, which is good.
- The Rangers finally scored a run in the 8th, then another in the 9th, bringing the tying run to the plate with two outs in the ninth, but this game seemed doomed to end up in the loss column from early on. No one actually got their hopes up.
- The top three in the order — Marcus Semien, Corey Seager and Evan Carter — were 0 for 11 with a walk. Evan Carter has yet to get a hit so far this season, which is less than ideal.
- Jared Walsh and Jonah Heim each had a pair of hits, though. And Josh Smith had a double. Throw Latz in there and apparently you had to have a J name today to have a good game if you were a Ranger.
- Andrew Heaney maxed out at 92.3 mph with his fastball, averaging 90.6 mph. Yerry Rodriguez hit 97.5 mph with his fastball. Jacob Latz topped out at 94.8 mph.
- Adolis Garcia had a 104.1 mph fly out. Wyatt Langford had a 103.9 mph line out. Leody Taveras had a 101.8 mph ground out.
- Day game on Wednesday, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound. Then an off day. Day game losses before off days suck, so we need the Rangers to bounce back.
