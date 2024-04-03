Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Chris Young says that Josh Jung isn’t injury prone, he’s just terribly unlucky.

Evan Grant observes that Wyatt Langford is the kind of player that even his ours are epic.

When Justin Foscue got the call to come join the big league club all of his spikes and gloves has already been shipped ahead to El Paso.

Foscue will be trying to fill Josh Jung’s ample shoes, as Jung will be out six weeks with a broken wrist.

Evan Grant observes that the Rangers gave up four unearned runs last night, and that’s the kind of thing that will lose games.

They never gave up more than three unearned runs in a game in 2023.