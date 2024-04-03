4-2 - Nasty Nate leads Rangers to 4-1 win over Rays in finale

The Texas Rangers scored four while the Tampa Bay Rays scored one run.

The Rangers got a solo home run from Corey Seager and for much of the afternoon that was it from the bats who had gone a bit cold at the Trop. Luckily for them, they had Nathan Eovaldi on the mound as he tossed seven shutout innings as we supped on vintage October brand Eovaldi in today’s finale.

Shades of World Series Game 5, the Rangers needed those zeros as the lineup waited until the ninth inning to come alive a bit with a rally that produced three runs while the Rays got sloppy on defense.

Backing up Eovaldi was a scoreless, nail-biter inning from David Robertson. Jose Leclerc’s final frame was, um... less clean as he allowed a run on two hits after Texas thankfully gave him a more comfortable score to work with.

The win gives the Rangers a series victory — their second consecutively to start the year against teams expected to compete for the postseason — and a first road series win.

Player of the Game: Eovaldi’s line went 7 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K. That included a final frame where he struck out the side swinging. To accomplish that fine outing, Eovaldi opted for his ballyhooed splitter 44 times in his 103 pitches, the second most of his career.

Nathan Eovaldi threw 44 splitters, 2nd most ever in a single start in his career.



How good was that pitch today?



Tampa Bay hitters were 0-for-10 against the splitter and chased 69.6% of the time (league average chase rate is 28.0%) — Jared Sandler (@JaredSandler) April 3, 2024

Up Next: The Rangers get a final day off tomorrow before kicking off a 17 games in a 17 days stretch that starts with a meeting against their AL West rivals and ALCS opponents from Houston beginning on Friday night.

RHP Cody Bradford is expected to start in the opener for Texas against a pitcher to be named for Houston. Friday night’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT.