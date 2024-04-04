Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Nathan Eovaldi pitched like an ace yesterday, though there are several guys that are supposed to rejoin the rotation this season that have more ace-ish pedigrees.

The Athletic ranked all the rotations in MLB and the Rangers are right in the middle.

Michael Lorenzen could be making his last rehab start today, which would make him available to start Tuesday against Oakland.

The timeline for Josh Jung to return after surgery to repair his broken wrist has been extended from 6 weeks to 8-10 weeks.

Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith showcased the Rangers’ depth yesterday.

Nathan Eovaldi made it look easy against Tampa Bay, but Jose Leclerc then made it look not so easy.

Eovaldi leaned into the splitter, throwing it 44 times for 43% of his total pitches.

He says that he was able to do so much damage with the splitter because he had good command right out of the gate.