A’s to play in Sacramento in 2025

The Oakland A’s have reached an agreement with the city of Sacramento to play their home games in Sacramento for the 2025, 2026 and 2027 seasons, per reports. The team also has an option to play there in 2028.

This is in the aftermath of Oakland owner John Fisher striking a deal with the city of Las Vegas to move the A’s to Las Vegas later this decade. The A’s are presumably hoping to be in their permanent home in Las Vegas by the 2028 season.

The A’s would be playing in Sutter Heath Park, which has a capacity of around 14,000, if you include the “seats” in the grass behind the outfield.

This is just the latest development in an embarrassing saga that is a black eye for MLB, the A’s, and John Fisher. It is going to be quite ridiculous, watching the Rangers play the A’s in a minor league park next year.