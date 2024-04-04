Michael Lorenzen starts for Round Rock Thursday

The Round Rock Express have Michael Lorenzen starting for them tonight (Thursday, April 4), and this could be Lorenzen’s final minor league outing before he joins the Texas Rangers rotation.

The 32 year old righthander officially signed with the Rangers on March 22, 2024, on a one year deal. Because Opening Day was just six days away, the Rangers put Lorenzen on the injured list to start the season, allowing him to make a couple of starts at AAA to build up after missing spring training.

Lorenzen started for the Express on March 30 against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, throwing 50 pitches in 2.2 innings, and allowing three runs, walking two, striking out three and giving up a homer. My guess is that he will throw about 75 pitches tonight.

Lorenzen can be activated on Tuesday, April 9, should the Rangers wish. Texas currently has TBD as their starter for that game, the opener of a three game set at home against Oakland. Texas could either start Lorenzen in that game and Eovaldi on Wednesday, which would give Nathan Eovaldi two extra days between starts (since he started yesterday and today is an off day), or have Eovaldi start on Tuesday and have Lorenzen start Wednesday, which otherwise would be Cody Bradford’s spot in the rotation.

With Lorenzen up, Bradford is expected to go to the bullpen. The guys on the bubble in regards to creating a roster spot for Lorenzen would appear to be Yerry Rodriguez and Jacob Latz, each of whom have options remaining. Latz and Brock Burke are the only lefties in the pen currently, so if the Rangers want to use Bradford in a multi-inning role, rather than as a short guy when lefty hitters are due up, Latz would seem more likely to stick than the righthanded Rodriguez.