Minor league update for 4/4/24

Michael Lorenzen made his second rehab start for Round Rock, going four innings, allowing a run on three hits and two walks while striking out four, with a hit by pitch and a wild pitch. Lorenzen threw 41 strikes in 70 pitches.

Grant Andreson threw a shutout inning. Antoine Kelly struck out the side on ten pitches in his inning of work. Daniel Robert struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Jonathan Ornelas was 4 for 5 with a double, a triple and a stolen base. Davis Wendzel was 2 for 4 with a walk and a homer. Sam Huff had a double and two walks. Blaine Crim had a hit.

Round Rock box score