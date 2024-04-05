Friday morning Rangers things

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers were off yesterday.

Jeff Wilson has a series preview as the Texas Rangers-Houston Astros rivalry fires up again in 2024.

Evan Grant says it’s taken up the mantle as the AL’s best rivalry.

Grant also writes about the lack of Cotton Eyed Joe at Ranger games, which is a thing people were complaining about apparently.

In other news, Kennedi Landry has a minor league season preview prior to opening weekend on the farm.

Fangraphs has a piece up looking at how big of a ding losing Josh Jung is for this Rangers lineup.

Jamey Newberg writes for D Magazine that Chris Young is the key to the Rangers not regressing in 2024.

And finally, winning the World Series has made the Rangers a whole bunch of money, according to Forbes.

That’s all for this morning. The 2024 battle for the Silver Boot commences tonight in Arlington at 7:05 with Cody Bradford on the mound for Texas.

Go Rangers!