Texas Rangers lineup for April 5, 2024 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Cody Bradford for the Rangers and Hunter Brown for the Astros.

The Rangers take on their in-state rival in Game One of the Silver Boot series. Bruce Bochy does some minor tweaking of his lineup, with Evan Carter dropping to fifth and Wyatt Langford hitting third.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Langford — DH

Garcia — RF

Carter — LF

Walsh — 1B

Heim — C

Smith — 3B

Taveras — CF

7:05 p.m. Central start time. Astros are -145 favorites.