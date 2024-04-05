5-2 - El Bombi, Rangers serve Silver Boot notice with 10-2 win over Houston

The Texas Rangers scored ten runs while the Houston Astros scored two runs.

You’ll never hear it from me, but the Silver Boot has always been something of a joke. The Astros and Rangers? Rivals? Please. That was a forced marriage to appease Tom Hicks first and finally a forced union in our hallowed division when Houston was dragged kicking and screaming out of the NL Central in favor of balanced schedules.

But this year, after the Rangers and Astros have had their fair share of heated battles and especially now that they’ve met in the postseason, there is a sense that perhaps beating Houston actually means something. In October, in perhaps the most intense series the Rangers have played since 2011, it meant a trip back to the World Series and then that meant a banner and rings and a seat at the table forevermore.

Tonight, after Texas had lost every Lone Star series to Houston since the 2016 season and with the Rangers having playoff bragging rights but with them also having lost eight in a row to the Astros at The Shed dating back to last July. The Silver Boot feels different and the chip on the shoulder of each of these teams when facing their in-state rivals have never been larger.

And as it were, the Rangers rose to the occasion in a big way in the first of 13 matches between these two teams in quite convincing fashion. Six more wins and the Boot is ours again!

Player of the Game:

The owner of the Houston Astros, Adolis Garcia, with a 3-RUN EL BOMBI!



The owner of the Houston Astros was in Arlington showing off the deed again tonight as 2023 ALCS MVP Adolis Garcia went 2-for-4 with a dagger two-out, three-run dong and four overall RBIs.

Bonus shoutout to Cody Bradford for 7 2⁄ 3 innings of two-hit, one-run ball against the team that scored the third most runs in the AL in 2023 and the fifth most overall. Bradford allowed a hit to lead off the game and didn’t allowed a second one until his final batter in the 8th. He technically only has run on his ledger because Yerry Rodriguez immediately allowed a homer after relieving Bradford following hit No. 2, but otherwise, he was efficient and spotless.

The Rangers were alleged to have rotation depth issues almost exclusively because of the presence of Bradford in the rotation and so far he’s been excellent. Tonight, he was dare I say Jordan Montgomery-esque.

Up Next: The Rangers and Astros are back at it tomorrow night with RHP Jon Gray set to make the start for Texas opposite RHP J.P. France for Houston.

The Saturday evening first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 6:05 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest Extra and MLB Network.