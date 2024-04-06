Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers handily defeated the Astros last night in Game 1 of the 2024 edition of the Silver Boot series. Huzzah.

Kennedi Landry writes about Cody Bradford after the best start of his career.

Shawn McFarland wrote about the Aledo native Bradford as well.

Jeff Wilson writes about Bradford and the Rangers snapping the Astros 8-game win streak in Arlington.

Evan Grant fixates on the eye-high fastball Adolis Garcia parked into the Globe Life seats.

Elsewhere, Wilson has some notes from opening day for the Frisco RoughRiders.

Grant writes about Josh Jung channeling Kobe Bryant’s words as he begins his recovery from a fractured wrist.

Ranger fans can put down their torches and pitchforks after the return of the Cotton-Eyed Joe to Globe Life.

And were you wondering why the Rangers didn’t wear their City Edition uniforms for a Friday night game? That’s because uhhhh Fanatics has not gotten them to Arlington yet.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers and Astros square off again for game 2 of 4 today at 6:05 with Jon Gray on the mound for Texas.

Have a nice weekend!