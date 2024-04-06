Minor league update for 4/5/24

Brayan Mendoza started for the Wood Ducks, allowing two runs in four innings, striking out five and walking two.

Danyer Cueva had a pair of hits. Gleider Figuereo had a pair of walks. Jesus Lopez had a hit and a walk. Tommy Specht had a hit. Someone named Julian Brock was a homer shy of a cycle.

Down East box score

For Hickory, Winston Santos started and threw five innings, striking out five, walking two and allowing one run.

Tucker Mitchell and Anthony Gutierrez each had a single.

Hickory box score

Frisco starter Dane Acker went 4.2 IP, striking out four, walking one and allowing one run. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa struck out three in a shutout inning.

Aaron Zavala was 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. Abi Ortiz had a hit and a walk. Maximo Acosta was 2 for 4 with a walk.

Frisco box score

For Round Rock, Owen White went 4.1 IP, allowing four runs, walking two and striking out one. Jonathan Hernandez threw a shutout inning, striking out one and walking one.

Davis Wendzel was 2 for 4 with a walk and a homer. Blaine Crim was 2 for 4.

Round Rock box score