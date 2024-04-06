Shane Bieber to i.l. with UCL injury

The Cleveland Guardians have announced that starting pitcher Shane Bieber has been diagnosed with UCL damage, and Tommy John surgery has been recommended.

This is a blow to the Guardians, clearly. Bieber was had a great 2019 and 2020 season, establishing himself as one of the top pitchers in the majors. He has had issues with injuries since then, however, missing time in both 2021 and 2023. He had been terrific in two starts so far this year, striking out 20 and walking one in 12 shutout innings.

Bieber, who is a free agent after this season, will presumably be out until June of next year. I expect that he will probably end up with a two year deal for 2025-26, much like the Rangers signing Tyler Mahle this past offseason.

This is on the heels of Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez undergoing Tommy John surgery earlier this week, and Spencer Strider undergoing an MRI due to elbow soreness, with the results of that MRI not yet known.

It has not been a great year for pitcher health thusfar.