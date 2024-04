Texas Rangers lineup for April 6, 2024 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and J.P. France for the Astros.

The Rangers scored 10 runs yesterday, and Bruce Bochy liked that enough that he’s rolling with the same group.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Langford — DH

Garcia — RF

Carter — LF

Walsh — 1B

Heim — C

Smith — 3B

Taveras — CF

6:05 pm Central start time. Astros are -110 favorites.