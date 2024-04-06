6-2 - Rangers cash in insurance claim for 7-2 win over Houston

The Texas Rangers scored seven runs while the Houston Astros scored two runs.

For a while it looked as though the Rangers could have used a few of those ten runs from last night’s blowout victory, until they did that Rangers thing where the lineup just refused to stop piling on.

Before the insurance runs starting filling out beneficiary forms, Astros’ starter J.P. France wasn’t having himself a Hunter Brown which meant Texas was asking Jon Gray to match zeroes in the early going after being Texas’ most troubled starter one turn through the rotation.

In some ways, Gray accomplished that in that he mostly got in and got out after tossing an incredibly inefficient 3 2⁄ 3 innings on 84 pitches. Gray allowed five hits and walked three in his brief outing which means he’s probably quite lucky that he actually lowered his season ERA.

Two runs did cross the plate during Gray’s time on the mound when Corey Seager misplayed a bases loaded two-out grounder and then threw the ball wildly to first base in an attempt to recover and get Gray out of the inning. That play scored two and erased an early 1-0 lead and put the Rangers in battle mode.

Thankfully, they were up to the task with some two-out hitting in the middle innings. Leody Taveras doubled in Jared Walsh with two outs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game and then scored the go-ahead run after stealing a base and prancing in as the eventual winning run with Marcus Semien driving him in with a two-out single off playoff villain Bryan Abreu.

In the ninth, against Houston’s former unimpeachable closer Ryan Pressly, Texas scored four runs to relieve us of drama and put the game out of reach.

Believe it or not, but the 2024 regular season is now just about 5% in the books and the Rangers at 6-2 are even with the 2013 team for the best 5% start since going 7-1 to begin 2011.

Player of the Game: The bullpen deserves a nod for coming together to get through the 5 1⁄ 3 innings that Gray left them and the sextet that consisted of Brock Burke, Jose Urena, Kirby Yates, David Robertson, Josh Sborz, and Jose Leclerc did so without allowing a run while giving up just three hits and one walk combined.

The lone bummer here is Sborz left the game with two outs and two strikes in the top of the eighth with some apparent discomfort.

Corey Seager reached four times and Evan Carter had a team-best three hits. Nevertheless, I’m still giving the PotG to Leody who ended up 2-for-4 with that double that tied the game and the stolen base and run scored that eventually proved the difference while also demonstrating some excellent baserunning.

Up Next: The Rangers will get a crack at Mr. No-hitter Ronel Blanco on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. RHP Dane Dunning will make the start for Texas opposite the righty Blanco for Houston.

The Sunday first pitch from The Shed is set for 6:10 pm CT and will be telecast via ESPN.