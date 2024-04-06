Thoughts on a 7-2 Rangers win

Rangers 7, Astros 2
- This game was close, until it wasn’t.
- Is this the best kind of game? A game where you have the excitement and thrill of watching a nail biter until the last inning or so, when your team adds a bunch of runs on and makes it not close, and you can enjoy the end result being lopsided?
- Kind of a best of both worlds scenario, no?
- The Rangers were hoping for a bounce back outing from Jon Gray after he got knocked around his first time out. This outing from Gray was…better, but still not particularly good.
- Now one can reasonably point out that Gray allowed no earned runs, and would have allowed no runs if Corey Seager hadn’t thrown wide to first on what should have been an inning-ending grounder in the third. That E6 resulted in two runs scoring — the only runs Houston scored.
- But Gray also only went 3.2 innings on the day. He allowed a pair of two out hits in the first and then had a 1-2-3 second inning before the ugly third inning, which featured (along with the E6) a Jose Altuve single (Altuve was then picked off on a call that was initially save, then reversed due to replay), a Kyle Tucker double, and three walks.
- So when Gray gave up a single with two outs in the fourth on his 84th pitch of the game, Bruce Bochy went and got him, asking the bullpen to get the final 16 outs.
- That worked out, actually. Brock Burke gave up a single to Yordan Alvarez but then retired Kyle Tucker to finish out the fourth. Bochy’s plan thereafter appeared to be to ask subsequent relievers to go an inning apiece, which was working well until Josh Sborz had to be lifted with two outs in the eighth due to shoulder soreness. Jose Leclerc got to pick up a four out save as a result.
- One may ask if it was really necessary to send Leclerc out for the ninth, given there was a five run lead at that point, but with only Jacob Latz and Yerry Rodriguez available, that question sort of answers itself.
- I wouldn’t be surprised if we see Sborz on the injured list tomorrow to get a fresh arm up.
- Texas scored in the second when Evan Carter led off the inning with a double that had to go to replay to confirm it wasn’t a home run, and was singled home by Jonah Heim.
- Texas scored in the fourth, tying things up, when Leody Taveras hit a two out double to bring him Jared Walsh, who had led off the inning with a single.
- Texas then scored the go ahead run in the sixth with some aggressive baserunning. After a one out Josh Smith walk, Leody Taveras reached on a fielder’s choice. Taveras then stole second, went to third on a wild pitch, and scored on Marcus Semien’s single.
- One of the topics of discussion this spring was Leody Taveras utilizing his speed more. Well, we saw that tonight.
- Texas tagged on four more runs in the eighth, blowing it open, the highlight of which was a Wyatt Langford RBI double.
- Every Ranger had a hit, which is always fun. Evan Carter had three hits, including a pair of doubles. Corey Seager had a pair of hits and a pair of walks. The offense got after it.
- Jon Gray topped out at 95.5 mph on his fastball. Brock Burke hit 94.4 mph. Jose Urena’s one four seamer was at 96.1 mph. Kirby Yates reached 93.0 mph with his fastball. David Robertson’s cutter maxed out at 94.5 mph. Josh Sborz threw one fastball that was 95.0 mph. Jose Leclerc touched 96.6 mph with his fastball.
- Adolis Garcia had a 104.4 mph single and a 101.2 mph fly out. Leody Taveras had a single with an exit velocity of 103.9 mph. Wyatt Langford had a 101.4 mph double. Evan Carter had a double at 101.0 mph.
- The Rangers are now up 2-0 in the Battle of the Silver Boot, and really, does anything else matter?
