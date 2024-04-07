Minor league update for 4/6/24

19 year old righty Kolton Curtis and 22 year old lefty Josh Trentadue combined for a shutout for Down East. Echedry Vargas doubled. Jojo Blackmon was 1 for 3 with a stolen base. Tommy Specht singled.

Down East box score

Aidan Curry started for Hickory, going four innings, allowing four unearned runs, striking out five and walking two. Skylar Hales threw two shutout innings, striking out four.

Cam Cauley, Daniel Mateo, Yeison Morrobel and Sebastian Walcott each had a hit. Anthony Gutierrez had a hit and a walk.

Hickory committed an impressive five errors in the game.

Hickory box score

Frisco starter Emiliano Teodo, making his AA debut, went 2.2 innings, allowing four runs, walking three and striking out two. All four runs came in the third inning. Robbie Ahlstrom allowed a run in 2.1 IP, striking out two.

Aaron Zavala and Abi Ortiz each had a hit.

Frisco box score

Jack Leiter started for Round Rock, allowing two runs (one earned) in 3.1 IP, striking out six and walking three. Leiter threw 42 strikes out of 77 pitches. Danny Duffy threw two scoreless innings, walking one batter. Daniel Robert threw a shutout inning, striking out three and walking one.

Dustin Harris was 2 for 3 with a stolen base. Davis Wendzel doubled. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit, but was also lifted in the fifth inning for Jax Biggers for reasons I’m not clear on.

Round Rock box score