Sunday morning Rangers things

The Texas Rangers defeated the Houston Astros last night by a score of 7-2.

The Rangers got hits from every starter in defeating Houston.

Shawn McFarland has his Three Thoughts from the win.

One downside from the victory was Josh Sborz leaving the game in the eighth inning due to shoulder soreness.

Evan Carter maintained his composure and plate discipline while battling an early 0-fer streak.

Jeff Wilson’s Sunday Read talks about Jared Walsh producing early on for Texas.

Justin Foscue made his major league debut on Friday, coming into a blowout as a late game replacement for Marcus Semien.

Jack Leiter managed to limit damage in his second start of the year for Round Rock.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.