Texas Rangers lineup for April 7, 2024

Sunday evening against the Astros

By Adam J. Morris
MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers lineup for April 7, 2024 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Ronel Blanco for the Astros.

The Rangers are going up against a pitcher who threw a no hitter his last time out. They are rolling out much the same lineup they used the first couple of games of this series, just plugging the Jankster in at center.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Langford — DH

Garcia — RF

Carter — LF

Walsh — 1B

Heim — C

Smith — 3B

Jankowski — CF

6:10 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -115 favorites.

