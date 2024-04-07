Texas Rangers lineup for April 7, 2024 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Ronel Blanco for the Astros.

The Rangers are going up against a pitcher who threw a no hitter his last time out. They are rolling out much the same lineup they used the first couple of games of this series, just plugging the Jankster in at center.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Langford — DH

Garcia — RF

Carter — LF

Walsh — 1B

Heim — C

Smith — 3B

Jankowski — CF

6:10 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -115 favorites.