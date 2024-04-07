Sborz to the i.l., Anderson up

The Texas Rangers have placed relief pitcher Josh Sborz on the 15 day injured list with a right shoulder strain. To take his place on the active roster, the Rangers have recalled reliever Grant Anderson from AAA Round Rock.

Sborz left last night’s game due to what was said to at the time to be shoulder soreness, so this is a surprise. The Rangers used six relief pitchers last night to go 5.1 innings, so a move involving Sborz to get a fresh arm up seemed likely.

Anderson was one of the last cuts this spring, and figures to be one of the guys shuttled between AAA and the majors throughout the 2024 season. Michael Lorenzen is expected to be activated in the near future, so Anderson’s stay could be a short one this time around, though Yerry Rodriguez and Jacob Latz would also seem to be on the bubble.

No clear word yet that I’ve seen about how serious this is for Sborz, and how much time he might mix. He is one of the key late inning setup arms, though, so if he’s going to miss significant time, it will be a significant blow to the Rangers.