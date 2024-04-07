6-3 - Rangers do Johnny Vander Meer a solid, still lose 3-1 to Astros

The Texas Rangers scored just one run but the Houston Astros scored three runs.

There are a couple of things that Dane Dunning will wish had gone differently tonight in what was an otherwise solid outing. First of all, he walked a couple of hitters ahead of Yordan Alvarez, which is perhaps the biggest no no in baseball. Secondly, he drew a start against Ronel Blanco who apparently only throws no-nos.

Dunning’s first mistake led to a three-run dong that was quite enough for mistake No. 2 with Blanco allowing his first hit in the sixth inning after a no-hitter in his first start of the season in just the eighth and ninth starts of his big league career after never having an ERA below 4.50 in a season, with most of his appearances coming as a reliever.

Even so, it wasn’t like Dunning got his brains beat in. The righty who won the road series opener in Tampa Bay last Monday went 6 2⁄ 3 innings with the three runs allowed on just four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. That’s a quality start.

Unfortunately for Dunning, two of his walks on the evening came in the top of the third ahead of the fateful Alvarez at-bat. With no ability to work around perhaps the American League’s most dangerous run producer, he did what he does which is smack the crap out of the ball.

Three runs usually doesn’t beat the Rangers’ lineup but what can you do against the second coming of Johnny Vander Meer?

Player of the Game: Even with the loss, with the way the lineup scuffled, it’s probably still Dunning that deserves the distinction but shoutout to rookie Justin Foscue who came off the bench and collected his first hit, an RBI single off All-Star closer Josh Hader for Texas’ lone run in the ninth.

Up Next: The Rangers and Astros close out this series with Texas getting another crack at a series win with LHP Andrew Heaney set to make the start for Texas against LHP Framber Valdez for Houston.

Monday evening’s finale from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT and will aired on BS Southwest.