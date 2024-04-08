Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Shawn McFarland has observation from the first scuffing of the Silver Boot for the Texas Rangers.

Kennedi Landry writes that Dane Dunning was a hard luck loser after tossing another quality start.

McFarland writes that the retooled bullpen has been good for the Rangers but they face their first test with the injury to high leverage reliever Josh Sborz.

Jeff Wilson notes that Sborz is hitting the IL with a strained rotator cuff but is expected back before the end of the month.

McFarland writes about Jon Gray’s poor first couple of turns in the rotation and Gray’s plan to fix it.

Landry’s newsletter for the week covers Josh Jung’s emotions as he has another long rehab ahead of him.

And, with Jung out, McFarland notes that replacement Josh Smith has been getting results after changing his swing during the offseason.

