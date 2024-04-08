Minor league update for 4/7/24

Down East starter David Davalillo threw four shutout innings, striking out two. Alberto Mota struck out five in two shutout innings. Bryan Magdaleno struck out six in two shutout innings.

Gleider Figuereo had a pair of home runs. Chandler Pollard had a hit and a pair of stolen bases. Jesus Lopez had a hit. Jojo Blackmon doubled.

Down East box score

Brock Porter started for Hickory and had control issues, walking four and hitting two batters in two innings, striking out two and allowing a run. Larson Kindreich struck out two and walked one in a shutout inning. Gavin Collyer allowed a run in one inning.

Daniel Mateo and Ian Moller each had a hit.

Hickory box score

Abi Ortiz was 2 for 4 with two doubles and a walk for Frisco. Maximo Acosta was 3 for 5 with two doubles and a stolen base. Cody Freeman had a hit.

Frisco box score

Adrian Sampson started for Round Rock, going four innings, allowing four runs, walking three and striking out two. Jonathan Hernandez struck out one in a scoreless inning. Cole Winn struck out two in a scoreless inning. Antoine Kelly allowed a run in 0.2 IP, striking one out and walking one. Marc Church allowed a run in 1.2 IP, striking out two and walking one.

Dustin Harris had a double and a homer. Davis Wendzel was 3 for 5 with a pair of doubles. Blaine Crim had a hit and a walk.

Round Rock box score