Texas Rangers lineup for April 8, 2024 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Andrew Heaney for the Rangers and Blair Henley for the Astros.

Texas looks to rebound after Sunday’s loss. A win for Texas means they win the series, a win for Houston means a series split. Jonah Heim gets a day off.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Langford — DH

Garcia — RF

Carter — LF

Smith — 3B

Walsh — 1B

Knizner — C

Taveras — CF