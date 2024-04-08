Foscue to injured list, Wendzel up

The Texas Rangers have placed Justin Foscue on the 15 day injured list with an oblique strain, the team announced today. To replace him on the active roster, the Rangers have purchased the contract of infielder Davis Wendzel from AAA Round Rock. To make room for Wendzel on the 40 man roster, the Rangers transferred Josh Jung from the 15 day to the 60 day injured list.

Foscue going on the injured list is a surprise, as he had a pinch hit single in the ninth inning of yesterday’s game. However, he reportedly felt something in that at bat, and it was determined today that an i.l. stint was necessary. No word yet on how long he is expected to be out.

Wendzel was a supplemental first round pick out of Baylor in 2019. He has power, draws walks, and plays good infield defense, but has struggled in his professional career with contact issues and staying on the field. Wendzel slashed .236/.361/.477 in 124 games for Round Rock in 2023 while primarily playing shortstop and third base. He was discussed as a possible 40 man roster addition in the offseason, but ended up being exposed to the Rule 5 Draft (he was also Rule 5 eligible after 2022), and went unselected.

Wendzel has gotten off to a hot start this year with Round Rock, slashing .314/.419/.657 in nine games. He will likely platoon at third base with Josh Smith for now, with Ezequiel Duran platooning with Jared Walsh at first base until Nathaniel Lowe returns.

As for Jung, after his wrist surgery, Chris Young said he would likely be out 8-10 weeks. That timetable means he would likely be out at least 60 days, so it would make sense to transfer him to open up a roster spot.