6-4 - Rangers forced to settle for series tie after finale beatdown

The Texas Rangers scored five runs but the Houston Astros scored ten runs.

The Game 4 winning starting pitcher of the most recent World Series was pitching opposite a debuting emergency spot starter that had one of the briefest outings in a debut in baseball history where the Rangers scored five runs before they had collected their second out and they still lost and it wasn’t even close.

The Rangers will be kicking themselves that they didn’t do more against the debuting Arlington native Blair Henley as they batted around and had the bases loaded in a 5-2 game but Houston’s relief came on and immediately got a double play to end the inning and basically the lone threat of the night from Texas.

Meanwhile, Yordan Alvarez is still Yordan Alvarez which is bad news for anyone who isn’t on Yordan Alvarez’s side and especially so for the Rangers these last two nights.

After Texas led 5-2 following one of the longest post-clock era innings you’ll ever see, they were outscored 8-0. And just like that, the Rangers have their first losing streak of the year after missing a couple of chances to win the series.

Player of the Game: I guess Jose Urena’s four innings of shutout ball that followed Andrew Heaney’s mess and a cadre of ineffective middle relievers was probably sufficient enough for tonight’s accolade. If nothing else, the effort saved innings ahead of a many days stretch without days off for Texas.

Up Next: The Rangers welcome the Las Oakmento A’s to Arlington for the first time in 2024 as RHP Nathan Eovaldi will pitch the series opener for Texas against LHP Alex Wood for Oakland.

The Tuesday evening first pitch from The Shed is set for 7:05 pm CT and you can view it on BS Southwest.