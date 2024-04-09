2024 Rangers Recap: Week Two

2024 Season Record: 6-4

2024 Series Record: 2-0, 1 split

The World Series champions had a winning week and began a stretch of 17 games in 17 days.

GAME FOUR: 9-3 Win @ Tampa Bay Rays

Dane Dunning had a spectacular first start of the season. Going 6.1 innings, he gave up just three runs on three hits and four walks, all three runs coming in the 7th inning.

And while the Rangers had a great outing from both pitchers and offense, it was a sad game for everyone as we lost Josh Jung for possibly eight weeks. After Travis Jankowski doubled off him, Marcus Simeien lined out, and they intentionally walked Corey Seager, Phil Maton suddenly forgot how to pitch.

Hitting, Even Carter, Adolis Garcia, and Jung all in a row. It feels lucky that only one of them was hit badly enough to take them out of the game but with the hot start Jung was having, it is terribly unfortunate.

GAME FIVE: 2-5 Loss @ Tampa Bay Rays

Not a terrible loss but definitely a game that could’ve been better for the Rangers. Andrew Heaney went 4.2 innings, giving three runs, only one of them earned on four hits and struck out seven.

GAME SIX: 4-1 Win @ Tampa Bay Rays

Nathan Eovaldi keeps showing why he has the nickname Nate the Great and Nasty Nate. It’s starting to feel like if Eovaldi is pitching, it’s a guaranteed win for Texas… as long as their bats show up.

The game was scoreless until Seager hit a solo homerun in the top of the 6th and then scored three insurance runs on the top of the 9th thanks to stringing together a couple hits.

Eovaldi went seven innings and gave up no runs on four hits and a walk while striking out eight.

GAME SEVEN: 10-2 Win vs Houston Astros

I know it’s only April, only still technically the first week of the season, but this was probably the most anticipated series of the season.

After the ALCS, the big question was if the Rangers could bring back the magic of game six and seven and keep up the win streak against Houston. Especially with a very similar if not better, with the Wyatt Langford addition, lineup.

Well game one was a great look for the Rangers.

Especially Cody Bradford who looked absolutely phenomenal. He went 7.2 innings and gave up just one run on two hits. And with the outing he had, he really deserved the shutout. Bradford was pulled for Yerry Rodriguez with two outs in the 8th after he gave up a single to Jeremy Peña and Rodriguez gave up a homerun to the first batter he faced.

GAME EIGHT: 7- 2 Win vs Houston Astros

Carter had himself a three hit night against Houston in this game and after starting the season 0-for-15, it felt a little extra sweet.

In fact, for the second game in a row, every player in the Rangers’ lineup had at least one hit. Texas could’ve done more damage in this game if you take into account they had 15 hits and stranded 12 runners on base.

And it was their bullpen that really shut down Houston in this game. Jon Gray just went 3.2 innings and gave up two runs on five hits and three walks. The Astros only had three hits and a walk for the rest of the game.

GAME NINE: 1-3 Loss vs Houston Astros

The Rangers were no hit for too long in this game.

The upsides? It was extremely fun that Adolis Garcia was the one to break up the no-hitter with a ground ball single with two outs in the 6th. It was equally amusing that he ended up scoring the Rangers only run in the game in the 9th inning to break up the bid for a shutout.

GAME 10: 5-10 Loss vs Houston Astros

This was a great game for the Rangers in the bottom of the first.

And then not so much after that.

The bright spot? José Ureña. Pitching four innings of relief, Ureńa gave up just one hit and struck out four.