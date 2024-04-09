Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant observed the Texas Rangers so he has observations about the game from last evening.

Kennedi Landry writes that Jose Urena’s clean four innings was a bright spot for Texas during a loss.

Grant writes that the Rangers will need a solution for Houston’s best hitters when they face them again over the weekend.

Jeff Wilson writes about the good news for Justin Foscue, who collected his first big league hit on Sunday night. Congratulations, Justin!

Wilson also writes about the bad news for Foscue, who strained an oblique muscle collecting his first big league hit on Sunday night and landed on the IL. Sorry about that, Justin!

Grant notes that, with Cody Bradford buying them some time, the Rangers will continue having Michael Lorenzen ramp up in the minors.

Kevin Sherrington writes that the Rangers are no stranger to the pitcher injury epidemic as baseball has discovered its latest problem to hyperfocus on.

Bradford Doolittle checks out the concerns of each team with the Rangers having a dire worry on their hands.

And, Grant notes that the Rangers have abandoned updates to their in-stadium music in favor of the traditional songs that apparently fans were very passionate about.

Have a nice day!