Trevor Story likely out for the season

Boston Red Sox infielder Trevor Story will most likely miss the remainder of the 2024 season due to a fracture in his shoulder, the team announced today. He needs surgery to repair the fracture, and the recovery time frame is six months, per the team.

This is the latest pitfall for Story, who was part of the historic 2021-22 free agent class of shortstops that included two players signed by the Texas Rangers — Corey Seager and Marcus Semien — as well as Javy Baez and Carlos Correa. The 31 year old Story was seen by some as an ideal target at the time for the Rangers, given he’s from the Metroplex and graduated from Irving High School. He ended up inking a 6 year, $140 million deal with Boston.

Story put up a .238/.303/.434 slash line with a 2.5 bWAR as Boston’s regular second baseman in 2022, though he played only 94 games due to an injury to his hand due to a HBP and a left heel injury. Story missed most of 2023 after undergoing surgery to repair a damaged UCL, appearing in 43 games and slashing .203/.250/.316 while primarily playing shortstop. Story had appeared in just 8 games this season, slashing .226/.294/.323.