Texas Rangers lineup for April 9, 2024 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers and Alex Wood for the A’s.
The Rangers start a three game set against the Oakland A’s. Texas has an interesting lineup against lefty Alex Wood, with Corey Seager getting a day off, Davis Wendzel making his major league debut, and Evan Carter dropping to the 8th spot in the order.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Smith — SS
Langford — LF
Garcia — DH
Heim — C
Duran — 1B
Wendzel — 3B
Carter — RF
Taveras — CF
7:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -200 favorites.
