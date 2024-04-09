Texas Rangers lineup for April 9, 2024 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers and Alex Wood for the A’s.

The Rangers start a three game set against the Oakland A’s. Texas has an interesting lineup against lefty Alex Wood, with Corey Seager getting a day off, Davis Wendzel making his major league debut, and Evan Carter dropping to the 8th spot in the order.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Smith — SS

Langford — LF

Garcia — DH

Heim — C

Duran — 1B

Wendzel — 3B

Carter — RF

Taveras — CF

7:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -200 favorites.